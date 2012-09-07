FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US aid plan for Egypt could go to Congress soon - State Dept
September 7, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

US aid plan for Egypt could go to Congress soon - State Dept

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Obama administration hopes to soon go to Congress with a plan for using $1 billion in debt relief to help Egypt stabilize its economy and grow its private sector, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

“My hope would be is that we would go to the Congress very shortly with a framework of how we recommend that this money be allocated,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides told reporters during a conference call to discuss goals for a U.S. business delegation headed to Egypt this weekend.

