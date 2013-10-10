FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not severing ties with Egypt through aid cuts - Kerry
October 10, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. not severing ties with Egypt through aid cuts - Kerry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A decision by the United States to curtail aid to Egypt does not mean Washington is severing ties with the country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday, a day after the U.S. said it was halting some aid to Cairo’s army-backed government.

“The interim government understands very well our commitment to the success of this government, which we want to see achieve, and by no means is this a withdrawal from our relationship or a severing of our serious commitment to helping the government,” Kerry told reporters shortly after arriving in Malaysia.

