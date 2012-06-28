FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude oil imports fall in April from yr earlier
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

US crude oil imports fall in April from yr earlier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* US oil imports down for second month in a row
    * Canada top foreign supplier to US, Saudi Arabia second

    WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil imports fell
in April, dropping 124,000 barrels per day from a year earlier,
the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
    Crude imports averaged 8.591 million bpd in April, the
second consecutive monthly decline.
    The drop coincided with a decrease in April oil demand, with
oil use down 1.77 percent from a year ago. 
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in April, exporting 2.421 million bpd, up 342,000 bpd from a
year earlier.
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.587 million bpd, up
498,000 bpd from last year. 

              Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
                    (thousand barrels per day)
 Country              Apr-12  Mar-12  YTD 2012  Apr-11  YTD 2011
 CANADA               2,421   2,463   2,464     2,079   2,142
 SAUDI ARABIA         1,587   1,372   1,447     1,089   1,102
 MEXICO               953     949     976       973     1,097
 VENEZUELA            835     936     835       902     923
 COLOMBIA             430     423     425       462     328
 NIGERIA              424     337     391       856     902
 IRAQ                 395     386     362       519     411
 KUWAIT               234     460     326       78      127
 ANGOLA               233     170     244       277     296
 BRAZIL               215     344     288       210     201
 ECUADOR              201     174     177       142     175
 RUSSIA               106     88      89        288     203
 ALGERIA              104     184     132       207     251
 LIBYA                68      60      39        0       19
 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE)  58      6       42        86      64
 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the
U.S. territories. 

 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

