UPDATE 2-U.S. July oil demand down 0.9 pct from a year ago-EIA

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand was weaker than previously estimated in July, with consumption posting an unexpected drop from last year, the U.S. government said on Thursday. The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 18.601 million barrels per day in July, which was 275,000 bpd less than its prior projection. The downward revision placed oil demand down 177,000 bpd, or 0.94 percent, from the 18.778 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had initially forcast a 0.52 percent increase year-on-year. The EIA's demand figure for July was higher than the 18.062 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and API reported a decrease in oil demand, API said demand fell 2.7 percent. U.S. gasoline use fell for the second consecutive month in July, down 2.35 percent from a year ago. EIA said demand for both distillate fuel and jet fuel was down a slight 0.34 percent from last year. EIA Monthly Demand Data ~~~~~~~~~~Change v s~~~~~~~~ Product July Prev July Prev Yr Ago Yr ago pct Est Est Gasoline 8.819 8.759 0.69% 9.031 -2.35% Distillate 3.552 3.527 0.71% 3.564 -0.34% Jet Fuel 1.468 1.492 -1.61% 1.473 -0.34% Residual 0.418 0.326 28.22% 0.329 27.05% Total 18.601 18.876 -1.46% 18.778 -0.94% This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year-ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table.