#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-US revises Feb oil demand up but still lags 2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details)	
    By Emily Stephenson	
    WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. government revised up its estimate
for the nation's oil demand for February by 2.44 percent, although consumption
for the month continued to lag year-ago levels. 	
    The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly
report that oil demand for the world's top consumer hit 18.734 million barrels
per day in February, which was 446,000 bpd higher than previously estimated.	
    Demand was off by 135,000 bpd, or 0.72 percent, from the 18.869 million bpd
posted for the same month last year, EIA said.	
    U.S. gasoline consumption was revised up 3.43 percent from earlier EIA
estimates, but still seen down slightly from February 2011 at 8.622 million bpd.	
    EIA said demand for distillates and jet fuel rose compared to the previous
year. Residual fuel consumption was down about 37 percent from February 2011 at
394,000 bpd.	
	
    	
                        Prev Est  ~~~~~~~~~~Change vs~~~~~~~~
 Product           Feb   For Feb  Prev Est   Yr Ago   Yr ago pct
 Gasoline        8.622     8.336     3.43%    8.648       -0.30%
 Distillate      3.954     3.579    10.48%    3.871        2.14%
 Jet Fuel        1.350     1.388    -2.74%    1.343        0.52%
 Residual        0.394     0.363     8.54%    0.627      -37.16%
 Total          18.734    18.288     2.44%   18.869       -0.72%
 	
    *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the
previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report
always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from
all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies
representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects
many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel
listed in the table. 	
    	
NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes: 	
	
Jan 2012   -4.5 pct	
Dec 2011   -5.0 pct       	
Nov 2011   -1.3 pct    	
Oct 2011   -2.2 pct    	
Sept 2011  -3.3 pct    	
Aug 2011   -2.6 pct    	
July 2011  -4.0 pct    	
June 2011  -1.3 pct    	
May 2011   -2.7 pct    	
April 2011 -2.3 pct	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)

