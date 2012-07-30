UPDATE 2-US oil demand up in May, first rise in 14 months

* U.S. oil demand up 142,000 bpd from previous estimate * US gasoline demand up for second consecutive month * API reported a smaller increase in May oil demand (Recasts with historical context, additional data from report) WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand was stronger than expected in May as consumption rose from a year ago for the first time in 14 months, the U.S. government said on Monday. The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world's top consumer climbed to 18.707 million barrels per day in May, which was 142,000 bpd more than previously estimated. The upward revision placed demand up 344,000 bpd, or 1.87 percent from the 18.363 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had initially forecast a 1.10 percent increase year-on-year. The EIA's oil demand figure for May was higher than the 18.457 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and API reported an increase in oil demand, API said demand rose only 0.5 percent. After more than a year of declines, U.S. gasoline use rose in May for the second consecutive month, up 2.41 percent from a year ago. EIA said demand for distillate fuels also climbed 2.41 percent from a year ago to 3.745 million bpd, while jet fuel fell 1.4 percent to 1.409 million bpd. E IA Monthly Demand Data (In millions of barrels per day) Prev ~~~~~~~~~~Change vs~~~~~~~~ Est Product May For May Prev Est Yr Ago Yr ago ( pct ) (pct) Gasoline 8.996 8.802 2.20 8.784 2.41 Distillate 3.745 3.656 2.43 3.657 2.41 Jet Fuel 1.409 1.405 0.28 1.429 -1.40 Residual 0.294 0.362 -18.78 0.478 -38.49 Total 18.707 18.565 0.76 18.363 1.87 *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes: April 2012 -1.77 pct March 2012 -5.58 pct Feb 2012 -0.72 pct Jan 2012 -4.46 pct Dec 2011 -4.99 pct Nov 2011 -1.28 pct Oct 2011 -2.2 pct Sept 2011 -3.31 pct Aug 2011 -2.59 pct July 2011 -4.0 pct (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)