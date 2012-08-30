US June oil demand down 1.76 pct from yr ago-EIA

* US June oil demand down 338,000 bpd from year ago * Gasoline demand down 0.35 pct from year ago WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand was weaker than expected in June, as fuel consumption remained tepid compared to a year ago, the U.S. government said on Thursday. The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 18.915 million barrels per day in June, which was 210,000 bpd less than previously estimated. The downward revision placed down 338,000 bpd, or 1.76 percent from the 19.253 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had initially forecast a 0.66 percent drop year-on-year. The EIA's demand figure for June was higher than the 18.691 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and API reported a decrease in oil demand, API said demand fell 3 percent. U.S. June gasoline use was down a slight 0.35 percent from a year ago, after two consecutive months of increases. EIA said demand for distillate fuels was down 5.52 percent from last year, while jet fuel demand was up 0.32 percent. EIA Monthly Demand Data Prev ~~~~~~~~~~Change vs~~~~~~~~ Est Product June For Prev Yr Ago Yr ago pct June Est Gasoline 9.035 8.917 1.32% 9.067 -0.35% Distillate 3.729 3.685 1.19% 3.947 -5.52% Jet Fuel 1.545 1.58 -2.22% 1.54 0.32% Residual 0.372 0.307 21.17% 0.479 -22.34% Total 18.915 19.125 -1.10% 19.253 -1.76% -This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table.