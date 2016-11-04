FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
New York authorities advised of potential threat around election
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

New York authorities advised of potential threat around election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - New York authorities have been made aware of a potential threat from al Qaeda militants around Election Day, police and other officials said on Friday.

Federal authorities alerted the New York Police Department, the department said. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which operates airports, tunnels and bridges around New York City, was also alerted, authority spokesman Steve Coleman told Reuters.

"We are continuing with the high level of patrols at all of our facilities that we have had in place for some time now," he said. He declined to offer specifics of the warning. (Reporting by David Ingram; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
