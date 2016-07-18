Republican 2016 platform calls for reinstating 1933 banking law

July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican Party's newly adopted policy platform calls for reinstating the 1933 Glass-Steagall law requiring the separation of commercial and investment banking, according to language released on Monday.

Republicans including presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump have called for the end of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law passed in response to the global financial crisis, but most do not support a return to Glass-Steagall.

The Democratic Party platform, which has not been finally approved, calls for a modernized version of the law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Toni Reinhold)