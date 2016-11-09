FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bayer CEO makes case for U.S.-EU trade after Trump win
November 9, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bayer CEO makes case for U.S.-EU trade after Trump win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann, commenting on Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory:

** "After an intense election campaign, the new U.S. president is facing important challenges. For example, it is now important to further strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and the EU. The expansion of our trade relations is of crucial importance for prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

** "Another focus should be to develop the healthcare system in the U.S. in a way that gives more patients access to new and innovative therapies."

** The German drugs and chemicals group has global interests, including a big U.S. business, and has agreed to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto for $66 billion.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
