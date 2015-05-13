FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Clinton says if Hillary wins, he'll move back to White House -'if asked'
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 13, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Bill Clinton says if Hillary wins, he'll move back to White House -'if asked'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Tuesday he will move back into the White House if his wife Hillary wins the presidency next year - “if I‘m asked.”

In an excerpt from an interview on the CBS “Late Show with David Letterman,” Bill Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, was asked how he would rate his chances of moving back into the executive mansion.

“First of all, Hillary has to win the nomination. If she wins the nomination, then she has to win the election,” Clinton said of his wife, the front-runner in the race for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

“If she wins the election, the chances are 100 percent I’ll move back ... if I‘m asked,” he said to audience laughter.

Clinton added: “My experience is that since I left the White House, when a president of either party asks, you say yes. So I hope I’ll be invited.” (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
