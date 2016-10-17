Billy Bush leaves NBC 'Today' show after role in 2005 Trump lewd tape

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. television host Billy Bush is leaving the "Today" show, NBC said in a note to employees on Monday, in the wake of his role in a lewd 2005 conversation with Republican presidential contender Donald Trump about women.

Bush, 45, had been suspended from hosting duties on NBC's flagship morning show after the emergence of the tape, in which Bush and then reality star Trump, joked and boasted about groping women.

In a statement on Monday, Bush said he was "deeply grateful for the conversations I've had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends and colleagues." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)