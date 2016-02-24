FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-British bookmakers slash odds on Trump taking Republican nomination
February 24, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-British bookmakers slash odds on Trump taking Republican nomination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Rubio’s first name in fourth paragraph to Marco from Mark)

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British bookmakers on Wednesday slashed the odds on businessman Donald Trump winning the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. presidency after his latest victory in the Nevada caucuses.

Trump, once considered a rank outsider attracting odds of 200/1, is now the firm favourite after his latest decisive win, his third out of four in the early nominating contests, the British bookmakers said.

“Mr Trump has triumphed yet again, despite political analysts almost unanimously writing him off as a serious presidential contender,” said Graham Sharpe from William Hill , adding one customer stood to collect at least $100,000 if Trump was ultimately elected to the White House.

William Hill and Betway make Trump 1/2 favourite to get the Republican nod, while Ladbrokes cut his odds to 4/9 while his gamblers could get odds of 6/1 on his nearest rival Marco Rubio. They also markedly cut the odds on Trump becoming president, although he still trails Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton.

“Trump’s on a roll and heading into Super Tuesday he’s looking home and hosed,” said Jessica Bridge from Ladbrokes. “Even the poorly educated can probably work out that he’s favourite with the bookies.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

