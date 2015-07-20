Republican Jeb Bush backs federal hiring freeze, lobbying rules

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Monday he would overhaul Washington’s culture with a federal balanced budget amendment, a freeze on government hiring and a longer ban on former members of Congress becoming lobbyists.
“We need a president willing to challenge the whole culture in our nation’s capital – and I mean to do it,” Bush, the former Florida governor, said in remarks posted on his campaign website on Monday.
