Jeb Bush's tax records show income rose to $7.4 million in 2013
June 30, 2015

Jeb Bush's tax records show income rose to $7.4 million in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush released 33 years of tax records on Tuesday showing that his net worth of between $19 million and $22 million has been amassed largely through investments and speaking fees that have been as high as $75,000 per engagement.

In a show of transparency expected to pressure his rivals to bare their tax records, Bush revealed that since the end of his tenure as Florida governor in 2007, his annual income has risen sharply to nearly $7.4 million in 2013 from $260,580 in 2006.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Linda Stern; Editing by Grant McCool

