FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Canada market regulator alters single stock circuit breakers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

Canada market regulator alters single stock circuit breakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main financial markets regulator said in a notice on Tuesday it would temporarily modify its single-stock circuit breaker trigger levels given the potential for increased volatility on Wednesday.

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states, most importantly Florida and Ohio, on Tuesday, rattling world markets that had counted on a win in the presidential election by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The regulator said qualifying securities could experience price changes of at least 20 percent and 40 trading increments in a five-minute period through the first six hours of the trading day. Securities are normally restricted to a 10 percent move for most of the trading day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.