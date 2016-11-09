GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Mexican peso, stocks topple as Trump closes in on White House
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit re-run
TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main financial markets regulator said in a notice on Tuesday it would temporarily modify its single-stock circuit breaker trigger levels given the potential for increased volatility on Wednesday.
Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states, most importantly Florida and Ohio, on Tuesday, rattling world markets that had counted on a win in the presidential election by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The regulator said qualifying securities could experience price changes of at least 20 percent and 40 trading increments in a five-minute period through the first six hours of the trading day. Securities are normally restricted to a 10 percent move for most of the trading day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ISTANBUL, Nov 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Nov 9 Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Ian Narev on Wednesday said there will be ongoing pressure on profits at Australia's biggest lender due to an "unprecedented" environment of low interest rates and inflation.