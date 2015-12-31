Republican Carson's campaign manager, communications director have resigned: campaign

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Two top aides in U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson’s campaign have resigned, the campaign said on Thursday.

Communications director Doug Watts announced his and campaign manager Barry Bennett’s resignations effective immediately in a statement, saying they respect the retired neurosurgeon and have enjoyed helping him reach “top tier status” in the crowded Republican field.

“We are proud of our efforts for Dr. Carson and we wish him and his campaign the best of luck,” Watts wrote. (Reporting by Megan Cassella, editing by David Alexander)