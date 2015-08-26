FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican Rubio vows to press China on human rights
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 26, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican Rubio vows to press China on human rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator of Florida Marco Rubio (C) walks with an umbrella at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott - RTX1OPC9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican candidate Marco Rubio promised on Wednesday to strengthen ties with China’s neighbours and put more pressure on Beijing on human rights if he wins the U.S. presidential election in 2016.

In an essay in Foreign Affairs magazine, Rubio accused President Barack Obama’s administration of “a disturbing willingness to ignore human rights violations in the hope of appeasing the Chinese leadership.”

“The best way for the United States to counter China’s expansion in East Asia is through support for liberty,” Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, wrote.

“If the United States hopes to restore stability in East Asia, it has to speak with clarity and strength regarding the universal rights and values that America represents,” he said.

Obama will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House next month amid tensions between the two countries over

cyber security and territorial disputes between China and its neighbours in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Rubio, a Cuban-American who is a foreign policy hawk, is polling in the top half of the large pack of Republicans vying for the party’s nomination for the November 2016 presidential election.

He said he would strengthen ties with Asia’s democracies, from India to Taiwan, to counter China.

”Bolstering liberty on China’s periphery can galvanize the region against Beijing’s hostility and change China’s political future,’ he wrote.

Rubio is likely to criticize China when he gives what his campaign calls a major foreign policy speech in South Carolina on Friday.

China has also come under fire from Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who accuses it of stealing U.S. jobs. Property mogul Trump also says volatility in U.S. stocks in recent days is due to over-exposure to China where markets have plummeted on worries about the economy.

Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.