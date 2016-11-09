CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Xi tells Trump two countries must promote non-conflict, cooperation

(Changes telephone call to message)

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency, state TV reported on Wednesday, telling him the two biggest economies in the world shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.

"I place great importance on the China-U.S. relationship, and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Xi told Trump in a message. State TV did not specify how the message was delivered.

The stable and healthy long-term development of Sino-U.S. relations was in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and American peoples, he said.

Trump, a real estate developer and reality TV host, stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary Clinton, sending stocks and the U.S. dollar tumbling.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to take on China and tax Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)