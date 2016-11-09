BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted EPS $0.37
* Sees total company revenues of approximately $840 million to $855 million (previously $900 million to $940 million)
BEIJING Nov 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency, state TV reported on Wednesday, telling him the two biggest economies in the world shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.
"I place great importance on the China-U.S. relationship, and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Xi told Trump in a message. State TV did not specify how the message was delivered.
The stable and healthy long-term development of Sino-U.S. relations was in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and American peoples, he said.
Trump, a real estate developer and reality TV host, stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary Clinton, sending stocks and the U.S. dollar tumbling.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to take on China and tax Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Nov 9 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Dow Chemical and DuPont have provided key data allowing European Union antitrust regulators to resume scrutiny of their $130 billion merger, the European Commission said on Wednesday.