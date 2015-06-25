FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Governor Christie to announce presidential bid Tuesday
June 25, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey Governor Christie to announce presidential bid Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will announce on Tuesday that he is running for the presidency, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Christie will join more than a dozen other Republicans who have declared their intention to seek the party’s nomination for the November 2016 presidential election.

Known for his brash demeanor, Christie has spent time during the past few months in the early voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa laying out a series of policy proposals, including on the economy and national security.

Public radio station WNYC first reported Christie’s planned announcement. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Grant McCool)

