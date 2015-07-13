UPDATE 1-Clinton will not propose reinstating bank break-up law -campaign adviser Blinder

(Updates with more on Clinton’s economic advisers)

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will not propose reinstating a bank break-up law known as the Glass-Steagall Act, said Alan Blinder, an economist who has been advising Clinton’s campaign.

“You’re not going to see Glass-Steagall,” said Blinder, who was named by the Clinton campaign this weekend as one of 10 outside advisers on economic policy development. Clinton has dozens of other outside campaign advisers she did not identify by name.

Blinder said on Monday he spoke to Clinton directly about Glass-Steagall, a law that for years separated commercial banks from investment banks.

Many liberal activists believe that reinstating the law and breaking up the biggest U.S. banks would help prevent financial crises. Clinton’s campaign declined to comment on Monday on reinstating Glass-Steagall.

Clinton did mention other policy possibilities around regulating the financial sector at a talk on Monday, saying that institutions that are “too big to fail” remain a problem and voicing concern about the shadow banking system. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Amanda Becker; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Howard Goller)