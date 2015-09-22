Canada says it knows American people support Keystone pipeline

OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada, reacting to the news that Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton opposes TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline, said on Tuesday it knew “the American people support the project”.

“This is not a debate between Canada and the U.S. We know the American people support the project. We will not engage in presidential primary debates,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)