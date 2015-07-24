Democrat Clinton sent classified material from private account - WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent at least four emails containing classified material from her personal account while she was U.S. secretary of state, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing an inspector general’s review.
The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community said the information in the emails should have been considered “secret,” the second-highest level of classification, according to the Journal.
