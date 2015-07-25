U.S. House Benghazi panel says no date set for Clinton testimony

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, said on Saturday that no date has been set for Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the panel, contradicting a Clinton campaign spokesman who said the former secretary of state would appear on Oct. 22.

“Secretary Clinton’s campaign may want to reach out to her lawyer, Mr. David Kendall, with whom the Committee has had ongoing conversations. As of last night, Mr. Kendall was still negotiating conditions for her appearance,” the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)