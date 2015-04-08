FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief -Wash Post
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief -Wash Post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Likely 2016 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has hired a Google executive to serve as her chief technology officer, overseeing the creation of websites and apps to reach out to voters, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Clinton hired Stephanie Hannon, Google’s director of product management for civic innovation and social impact, to run her technology operations, the Post said, citing Democrats with knowledge of the move.

A Clinton spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Google spokesman also did not reply.

Clinton is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president even though she has not formally announced her candidacy. She is expected to do so this month and has signed a lease for a Brooklyn, New York, office building to house her campaign.

Likely presidential candidates from both parties are hiring digital advisors who can help them interact with voters and try new fundraising techniques.

Hannon previously worked on Google Maps and Gmail and worked shorter stints at Facebook and event organizing site Eventbrite, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
