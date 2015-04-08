UPDATE 1-Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief

(Adds confirmation from person familiar with planning)

By Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Likely 2016 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has hired a Google executive to serve as her chief technology officer, a person familiar with the campaign’s planning said on Wednesday.

Clinton hired Stephanie Hannon, Google’s director of product management for civic innovation and social impact, to run her technology operations, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Clinton, the former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president even though she has not formally announced her candidacy. She is expected to do so this month and has signed a lease for a Brooklyn, New York, office building to house her campaign.

Likely presidential candidates from both parties are hiring digital advisors who can help them build websites and apps to interact with voters and try new fundraising techniques.

Hannon previously worked on Google Maps and Gmail and worked shorter stints at Facebook and event organizing site Eventbrite, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A Google spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the hire.