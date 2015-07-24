Justice Department: No criminal referral over Clinton emails

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it has received a request to examine the handling of classified information related to the private emails from Hillary Clinton during her time as secretary of state, but it is not a criminal referral.

The department’s statement followed a report by the New York Times that Justice Department officials had received a request to open a criminal investigation into the Clinton emails.

A separate memo disclosed Friday from government inspector generals expressed concern about how the emails were being handled as they were prepared for release to the public. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)