Justice Department: No criminal referral over Clinton emails
July 24, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Justice Department: No criminal referral over Clinton emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it has received a request to examine the handling of classified information related to the private emails from Hillary Clinton during her time as secretary of state, but it is not a criminal referral.

The department’s statement followed a report by the New York Times that Justice Department officials had received a request to open a criminal investigation into the Clinton emails.

A separate memo disclosed Friday from government inspector generals expressed concern about how the emails were being handled as they were prepared for release to the public. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

