Clinton to appear in Oct. before congressional committee on Benghazi -spokesman

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear in October before the House committee investigating the 2012 attacks that killed four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, Clinton’s presidential campaign said on Saturday.

“Earlier this week we were pleased for Secretary Clinton to receive an offer from Congressman (Trey) Gowdy to appear before the committee in a public hearing in October, and yesterday accepted his invitation,” campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said.