White House candidate Clinton: would phase out fossil fuels extraction on public lands
July 16, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

White House candidate Clinton: would phase out fossil fuels extraction on public lands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOVER, N.H., July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she would phase out the extraction of fossil fuels on public lands if elected to the White House in 2016.

Clinton said she would not stop the extraction right away but would try to make the energy transition as quickly as possible.

“We still have to run our economy, we still have to turn on the lights,” Clinton told a town hall in Dover, New Hampshire. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

