U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in El Centro California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gun control advocacy group founded by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential race.

In a statement, Everytown for Gun Safety praised Clinton for siding with the public rather than gun industry lobbyists.