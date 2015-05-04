FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former U.S. President Clinton: nothing 'sinister' about foundation donations
May 4, 2015

Former U.S. President Clinton: nothing 'sinister' about foundation donations

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton defended the Clinton Foundation’s fundraising, saying there is nothing “sinister” about wealthy foreign donors seeking to help the charitable group assist the poor.

In an interview that aired on NBC on Monday, Clinton, whose wife Hillary is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, also said while his paid speeches afford him independence and he plans to continue them, he would consider stepping back from the foundation if she were elected to the White House in 2016. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey)

