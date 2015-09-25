FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Department gets new emails from Clinton private server -AP
September 25, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. State Department gets new emails from Clinton private server -AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has found an email chain that Hillary Clinton did not turn over after saying she had provided all work-related emails during her time as secretary of state, the Associated Press reported, citing unidentified officials.

The correspondence, with former top General David Petraeus, started before she entered office and continued during her first days as the top U.S. diplomat in 2009, the AP reported. The emails dealt with personnel issues and were not classified, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

