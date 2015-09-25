U.S. State Department gets new emails from Clinton private server -AP

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has found an email chain that Hillary Clinton did not turn over after saying she had provided all work-related emails during her time as secretary of state, the Associated Press reported, citing unidentified officials.

The correspondence, with former top General David Petraeus, started before she entered office and continued during her first days as the top U.S. diplomat in 2009, the AP reported. The emails dealt with personnel issues and were not classified, it said.