Clinton calls for minimum wage increase to $12 per hour
November 3, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton calls for minimum wage increase to $12 per hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she would like to raise the federal minimum wage to $12 per hour from the current $7.25.

“I want to raise the federal minimum wage to $12, and encourage other communities to go even higher,” Clinton said at a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa.

Many U.S. cities and municipalities have established a higher minimum wage than the current federal minimum. Bernie Sanders, who is challenging Clinton to become the Democratic presidential nominee, has said the federal minimum wage should be raised to $15 per hour. (Reporting By Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

