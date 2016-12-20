By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Search warrant documents released on
Tuesday related to the probe of Democratic presidential nominee
Hillary Clinton's private email setup stirred fresh controversy
about the FBI's decision to revive the investigation days before
the Nov. 8 election.
The materials, which related to a search warrant issued
after Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on
Oct. 28 informed Congress of the emails, were ordered released
on Monday by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan.
Comey's letter drew new attention to Clinton's use of the
server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and
roiled the campaign 11 days before the election, which
Republican Donald Trump won.
Clinton has blamed Comey and his letter for her defeat.
In an affidavit, an FBI agent said there was "probable
cause" to believe emails between Clinton and a person whose name
was redacted were among "thousands" found on a laptop that
contained U.S. State Department correspondence.
But the filings gave no indication the FBI had any evidence
at the time of Comey's letter that any of the emails on the
laptop involved classified communications with Clinton, raising
fresh questions about Comey's decision to issue his letter.
David Kendall, Clinton's lawyer, said the documents showed
the "extraordinary impropriety" of Comey's letter, which
"produced devastating but predictable damage politically and
which was both legally unauthorized and factually unnecessary."
The FBI declined to comment.
The laptop belonged to former Democratic U.S. Representative
Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma
Abedin who was the subject of an investigation after a report
about cellphone and online messages he sent a 15-year-old girl.
The search warrant materials' release was sought by Randol
Schoenberg, a Los Angeles-based lawyer, who contended that
transparency was crucial given the potential influence the probe
had on the election's outcome.
In a statement, Schoenberg said he saw "nothing to suggest
that there would be anything other than routine correspondence
between Secretary Clinton and her longtime aide Huma Abedin."
Brian Fallon, who served as the national press secretary for
Clinton's campaign, said on Twitter the search warrant "reveals
Comey's intrusion on the election was as utterly unjustified as
we suspected at time."
In July, Comey recommended no charges be brought over
Clinton's handing of classified information in the emails,
although he said she and her colleagues were "extremely
careless" in handling such information.
That determination followed what the search warrant
materials called a "criminal investigation concerning the
improper transmission and storage of classified info on
unclassified email systems and servers."
In his Oct. 28 letter to Congress, Comey said emails
potentially related to the investigation had been discovered in
an "unrelated case."
Federal investigators obtained the warrant to examine the
emails on Oct. 30. Two days before the election, Comey disclosed
the emails did nothing to change his earlier recommendation.
(Additional reporting by Scot Paltrow and Mark Hosenball in
Washington)