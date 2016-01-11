Clinton to propose 4 percent 'surcharge' tax on high-income Americans -aide

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is calling for a 4 percent “surcharge” income tax on people earning more than $5 million annually, a plan expected to raise $150 billion over a decade, a Clinton aide said on Monday.

The so-called “Fair Share Surcharge” would be imposed on the two out of every 10,000 taxpayers making more than $5 million a year, ensuring that the richest Americans pay a higher effective tax rate than middle-class families, the aide said.