Clinton to propose 4 percent 'surcharge' tax on high-income Americans -aide
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
#Market News
January 11, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton to propose 4 percent 'surcharge' tax on high-income Americans -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is calling for a 4 percent “surcharge” income tax on people earning more than $5 million annually, a plan expected to raise $150 billion over a decade, a Clinton aide said on Monday.

The so-called “Fair Share Surcharge” would be imposed on the two out of every 10,000 taxpayers making more than $5 million a year, ensuring that the richest Americans pay a higher effective tax rate than middle-class families, the aide said.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
