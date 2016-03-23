FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton urges examination of airport security, encryption commission
March 23, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Clinton urges examination of airport security, encryption commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the attack in Brussels that killed more than 30 people is the “latest brutal reminder” that more must be done to defeat Islamic State militants.

In an address at Stanford University in California, Clinton said the United States and Europe should take a “harder look” at protocols at airports and other “soft sites” that are outside security perimeters.

Clinton also said a bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Congress to create a national commission on encryption could help counter terrorism plots that begin online. (Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

