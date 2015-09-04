FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton says "sorry" for confusion over email account
September 4, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton says "sorry" for confusion over email account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Friday she was sorry that her use of a personal email account while secretary of state caused confusion, in her most contrite comments yet about the issue.

Clinton, the Democratic frontrunner ahead of the 2016 election, did not apologize for her own behavior but said she was wrong not to use a government email account when she was serving as the nation’s top diplomat. (Reporting by Alistair Bell and Susan Heavey)

