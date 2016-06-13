FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says must defend U.S. security without demonizing Muslims
June 13, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Clinton says must defend U.S. security without demonizing Muslims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaking on Monday, after the massacre in a Florida nightclub, said the United States must find a way to keep the country safe without demonizing Muslim Americans.

Clinton told MSNBC in an interview that she would support stronger measures to prevent so-called lone wolf attacks and urged closer Internet monitoring, but said she was committed to protecting the rights of Muslim Americans at the same time. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
