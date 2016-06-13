Clinton says must defend U.S. security without demonizing Muslims

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaking on Monday, after the massacre in a Florida nightclub, said the United States must find a way to keep the country safe without demonizing Muslim Americans.

Clinton told MSNBC in an interview that she would support stronger measures to prevent so-called lone wolf attacks and urged closer Internet monitoring, but said she was committed to protecting the rights of Muslim Americans at the same time. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)