U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton backs local taxes on Internet sales
July 23, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Democrat Hillary Clinton backs local taxes on Internet sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she supported allowing cities and states to tax online purchases, but she would not mandate it.

Clinton, who took questions from mayors at an event in South Carolina, said she thought it was worth experimenting with Internet sales taxes and that she would not stand in the way of jurisdictions that wanted to try it. (Reporting by Amanda Becker in Columbia, South Carolina; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

