FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Democratic candidate Clinton: I don't trust the Iranians
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 16, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Democratic candidate Clinton: I don't trust the Iranians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dover, N.H., July 16 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that critics of the Iran nuclear deal had a “respectable argument.”

“There are people on the other side of this whom I respect, who have said very clearly: ‘I can’t support it, I think it’s a mistake.’ They believe the Iranians will cheat,” Clinton said at a town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire. “I think that is a respectable argument. However, I think it’s important to ask what are our alternatives.”

“Do I trust the Iranians?” she added. “Absolutely not.” (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.