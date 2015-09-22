FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says she opposes Keystone XL pipeline
September 22, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton says she opposes Keystone XL pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she opposes the Keystone XL pipeline.

“I have a responsibility to you and other voters,” Clinton, a former secretary of state, said at a town hall event in Iowa.

“I think it is imperative that we look at the Keystone pipeline as what I believe is the distraction from the important work we have to do to combat climate change.”

“Therefore, I oppose it,” she said. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

