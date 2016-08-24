FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Clinton calls for reduction in cost of allergy drug EpiPen
August 24, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Clinton calls for reduction in cost of allergy drug EpiPen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton called on pharmaceutical company Mylan NV to voluntarily drop the price of their severe allergy treatment drug EpiPen, which has increased in price by 400 percent in the past decade.

"That's outrageous - and it's just the latest troubling example of a company taking advantage of its consumers," Clinton said in a statement. "It's wrong when drug companies put profits ahead of patients, raising prices without justifying the value behind them." (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

