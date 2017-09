WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave the White House a warning about her opposition to a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade pact through her staff, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The official declined to give further details.

Clinton told PBS television on Wednesday that she did not support the deal that President Barack Obama is pushing Congress to approve. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)