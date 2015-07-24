Clinton proposes changes to corporate tax code to focus on long term

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton proposed U.S. corporate tax reforms on Friday including a sliding scale for capital gains taxes and changes in executive compensation to encourage long-term growth to benefit American workers.

Clinton, in a speech in New York, said institutional investors have an obligation to counter “hit and run” activist shareholders. She also said the U.S. government needs to “stop pouring subsidies into industries that are already thriving” like the oil industry. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler)