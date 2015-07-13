FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton pledges to help working Americans, take Wall Street to task
July 13, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton pledges to help working Americans, take Wall Street to task

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton laid out a broad vision for the U.S. economy on Monday that focused on measures to help working Americans and guard against Wall Street excesses with tougher financial regulation.

In a speech in New York, Clinton criticized Republican governors like Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, who is seeking his party’s 2016 presidential nomination, as having stomped on workers rights and promised to promote measures aimed at raising wages and helping American families.

She vowed to crack down on U.S. corporate malfeasance, reform the corporate tax code and provide tax relief for working Americans. (Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)

