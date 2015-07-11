FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton to pledge to close carried interest tax loophole -adviser
July 11, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton to pledge to close carried interest tax loophole -adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton will pledge on Monday to close the carried interest tax loophole that allows private equity fund managers to pay a lower tax rate on much of their earnings, according to a draft of a speech seen by an outside adviser.

Clinton, who is seeking her party’s nomination to run in the November 2016 election, took a similar stance during her last presidential campaign in 2007, and is expected to reaffirm it in a speech on her economic policy in New York City on Monday.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen

