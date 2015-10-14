FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says Pacific trade deal falls short on addressing currency manipulation
October 14, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton says Pacific trade deal falls short on addressing currency manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she does not support the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal because it does not adequately address currency manipulation.

Clinton, who announced her opposition to the deal last week, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that she had hoped the agreement would have “enforceable provisions” related to currency manipulation.

“I give President Obama and his team a great deal of credit for taking on this complicated negotiation. At the end of the day I do not believe it does meet my criteria,” she said. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Eric Beech)

