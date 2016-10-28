FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump welcomes FBI probe on newly found Clinton emails
October 28, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

Trump welcomes FBI probe on newly found Clinton emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomed news on Friday that the FBI would investigate additional emails it found related to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server to determine whether they contain classified information.

"I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made," Trump told a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
